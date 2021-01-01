Umotong's assist not enough as Lewes lose to Crystal Palace

The Nigeria international’s effort could not prevent the loss of the Championship side in their final game of the season

Ini Umotong provided an assist as Lewes ended their English FA Women's Championship campaign on a disappointing note following a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

After a recent 1-0 triumph over champions Leicester City, Simon Parker's side were looking to wrap up their season on a high at Palace but suffered an unfortunate defeat at Hayes Lane.

The 26-year-old had inspired her side's victory over already crowned winners Leicester and was handed her eighth start of the season but her effort could not prevent their loss against Palace.

Lewes made a sluggish start to the tie as Ellie Hack found Georgia Timms pressed high in search of the opener before Amber Gaylor struck to give the hosts the lead four minutes from half time.

After the break, the visitors stepped up their comeback pursuit and the Nigerian who received Lucy Ashworth-Clifford's cross set up Danielle Lane to fire in just six minutes into the second half.

Lewes came close to gain the lead through Ashworth-Clifford but the visitors grabbed the shock late matchwinner when Lizzie Waldie fired past goalkeeper Tatiana Saunders four minutes from time.

Nigeria's Umotong featured for the duration of the game and made a fine contribution despite their loss to Palace.

She ended the 2020-21 Championsship season with six goals and several assists in 10 appearances for Lewes.

With the result, Parker's side finished the season in fifth spot on the Championship table after gathering 28 points from 20 games.

