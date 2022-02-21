Umar Sadiq: Nigeria striker grabs brace to propel Almeria past Mirandes

Nigeria international Umaru Sadiq continued with his goal-scoring form in Spain after he grabbed two goals in Almeria’s 2-1 Segunda Division victory against Mirandes on Saturday.

The 25-year-old attacker grabbed the opener in the 69th minute before adding the second in the 72nd minute. Though Sergio Camello reduced the deficit for the away side in the added minutes, it was Almeria who held on to pick up their third straight victory in the league.

In the game staged at Estadio Mediterraneo, Sadiq should have ended with the matchday ball after a number of missed chances, especially in the first half that ended 0-0.

The Super Eagle could have given Almeria the lead with only six minutes played when he linked up well with Largie Ramazani and Samuel Costa but his final effort was well saved by Mirandes goalkeeper Raul Lizoain.

Almeria should have taken the lead in the 25th minute, another good chance falling to Sadiq, but after rounding two defenders and left with keeper Lizoain to beat, he blasted the ball wide.

🔚 It's Full-time! #AlmeríaMirandés ⚔️



Great win for the Rojiblancos 💪



📋 2/1

⚽⚽ Sadiq pic.twitter.com/RLMzmI6GZL — UD Almería (@UDAlmeria_Eng) February 20, 2022

The visiting side threatened to break the deadlock in the 34th minute but a quick intervention by Almeria goalkeeper Fernando Martinez denied the advancing Camello with his leg and the ball rolled out for a fruitless corner.

In the second half, Almeria continued to attack their visitors and they were forced to wait until the 69th minute when Sadiq raced through to finish a well-weighed cross from Arnau Puigmaland to make it 1-0.

Three minutes later, the Super Eagle made it 2-0, this time latching on to a cross from second-half substitute Dyego Sousa and rounded Lizoain before placing the ball to an empty net with his right foot.

Sadiq was later replaced in the 83rd minute by Curro and in stoppage time, Mirandes pulled a goal back when Camello struck home, and a minute later, they should have snatched a point but Inigo Vicente saw his penalty saved by Martinez.

Sadiq has now scored 12 goals for the Rojiblancos in the league after managing 23 appearances and raking in 1887 minutes of play. Sadiq will hope to keep his starting role when Almeria host Fuenlabrada in a league match at Estadio Mediterraneo on Friday.