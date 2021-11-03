Ulinzi Stars vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will strive to maintain their winning start to the season when they take on Ulinzi Stars in an FKF Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.

The former champions have started the season on a high note and they have won all their opening four matches while the Soldiers have managed three wins from four matches.

Game Ulinzi Stars vs Gor Mahia Date Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Squads & Team News

Position Ulinzi Stars squad Goalkeepers Stephen Ochieng, James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo. Defenders Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, Kevin Ouma, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche. Midfielders Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Bernard Tindi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Boraafya, and Kelvin Thairu. Forwards Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonventure Muchika, John Njuguna, and Oscar Wamalwa.

The Soldiers will have all their players available for the fixture and coach Sammy Simiyu is confident of upsetting K’Ogalo.

“We have prepared well for the game and it is good to come up against Gor Mahia at a time we just beat AFC Leopards, and I know we will get a good result against them,” Simiyu told Goal.

“We want to keep the winning momentum going and I am confident of beating Gor, we know they have won all their matches since the season kicked off but we don’t fear them.”

Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars : Saruni, Birgen, Mwale, Ouma, Muchika, Ongoma, Omondi, Shambi, Boraafya, Simuyu, Masita.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi. Defenders Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’. Midfielders Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.

Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison, meanwhile, anticipates a very physical game against the Soldiers.

“I am not aware of the history of this fixture. However, from the little I have seen of Ulinzi Stars, I expect a physical game. I have warned my players of that and, I expect them to play with clear and focused minds,” the 60-year old English tactician said.

“We give all our opponents the respect that they deserve by preparing for every game the same way. It doesn't matter who we are coming up against because we aim to impose ourselves in each match.”

Youngster Benson Omalla is expected to spearhead the K’Ogalo attack, assisted by Ugandan Jules Ulimwengu while the defence will revolve around experienced captain Harun Shakava.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia : Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.

Match Preview

Ulinzi Stars started the season with a 1-0 win against Nzoia Sugar, they followed it up with another 1-0 victory against Mathare United, then drew 1-1 with Bidco United before recovering to beat AFC Leopards 2-0.

On the other hand, K'Ogalo kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win against KCB, beat AFC Leopards 1-0, and followed it up with a 2-0 win against Kariobangi Sharks before stopping Sofapaka 1-0.

Last season, Gor Mahia won the first round meeting 1-0 but the Soldiers recovered to avenge that defeat with a 1-0 win in the second-round meeting.

In the 2019 season, the first meeting ended in a 0-0 draw before the second-round fixture was cancelled owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Out of the last five matches between them in the top-flight, Ulinzi have only managed one win while Gor Mahia have registered two with the other two ending in draws.

While Ulinzi Stars are lying sixth on the 18-team table with ten points from four matches, Gor Mahia are placed third with 12 points from four outings.