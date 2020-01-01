Ulimwengu: TP Mazembe star fighting to realise European dream

The striker made a return to the Congolese side after recovering from a knee injury

striker Thomas Ulimwengu insists he is still dreaming of playing in Europe despite the challenges he has faced.

The forward was a hit for both the national team and DR Congo giants Tout Puissant Mazembe from 2011-2016 before he sustained a knee injury and struggled to have an impact for other teams he played for but in short stints.

After using his resources for medication, the 26-year-old rejoined the Congolese side at the beginning of the year and is keen to realize his target of playing in Europe.

More teams

"I have never given up in life, I fight and strive to make my dreams come true," Ulimwengu told Mwanaspoti.

"At my age, I still believe there is enough time to realize my objectives. I am talented and there are still playing chances which I capitalize on."

The forward made 122 appearances for the Ravens in the first stint before leaving for Swedish second division side Eskilstuna. The striker has also featured for Bosnian side Sloboda Tuzla, Al Hilal of Sudan and JS Sahoura of .

"Many people do not know the challenges I have faced since leaving Mazembe. However, one day many will understand," Ulimwengu added.

The experienced forward has also revealed some teams were targeting his services but he chose to make a return to the 17-time league champions.

"Horoya AC wanted me and had a better offer than Mazembe, however, I decided to return to my former team. I had left because of an injury and was struggling in competitive matches.

"I signed a two-year contract with the club and have served one; I am optimistic I will play in elite European league in future and the team management is also aware of my wish."

The striker has made 44 appearances for Taifa Stars, scoring seven goals in the process.

Article continues below

Ulimwengu has also played through the ranks in the national team for the U17's where he made five appearances and scored three goals, U20 where he played 11 times and scored 13 goals.

He also played five matches for U23 and scored six goals.

More caps are in place for the striker who is regarded as one of the best forwards in the East African nation.