Uli Hoeness admits it was a mistake to hire Oliver Kahn as Bayern Munich CEO and reveals 'big disappointment' that goalkeeping icon surrounded himself with 'advisors'

- Kahn & Salihamidzic sacked in chaotic fashion
- Bayern clinch Bundesliga the next day
- Hoeness details difficult chat
WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern president Herbert Heiner made the controversial decision to fire both Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic a day before the Bundesliga season's final game. It's a decision Hoeness backed as a board member and Heiner's predecessor as president, and he revealed how the difficult conversation with Kahn went.
WHAT THEY SAID: Hoeness, who was a Bayern striking great in the 1970s, spoke to German media outlet Kicker about dismissing Kahn. He said: “It wasn’t a pleasant conversation.”
Then asked whether it was a mistake to appoint the former goalkeeper, he added: “In retrospect, you have to say so.
“Oliver is a highly intelligent man whom you enjoy to talk to. The big disappointment is that I thought he could do the job on his own because of his personality, but instead he surrounded himself with his advisors. I have great respect for the person, as a player he has done a lot. Even though he did not meet expectations as CEO, my door is for Oliver always open. We need calm, not the total hecticness that has prevailed lately.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thomas Tuchel's side clinched the Bundesliga title in dramatic circumstances a day after the duo's departures, snatching it from under Borussia Dortmund's noses – but the triumph has been overshadowed by the off-field chaos.
WHAT NEXT? Tuchel has called for more composed long-term planning at the Bavarian club, although many have suggested his own future as manager could be in jeopardy, despite him replacing Julian Nagelsmann just three months ago.