Ukrainian teams set to boycott UEFA competitions after European governing body lifts ban on Russian youth teams amid conflict between two nations

Ukrainian football teams are set to boycott UEFA competitions after the governing body lifted a ban on Russian youth sides.

UEFA said Russia can re-enter European Under-17 competitions for the first time since the country's invasion of Ukraine 19 months ago.

But the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) urged UEFA to maintain the blanket ban and said this reinstatement was "groundless", adding that the decision "tolerates Russia's aggressive policy".

“UAF strongly condemns today’s UEFA decision on the return of U-17 teams from the Russian Federation to international competitions,” the UAF said.

“UAF confirms that we will not take part in any competitions with the participation of Russian teams, and appeal to other UEFA member associations to boycott possible matches with the participation of teams from the Russian Federation, subject to their admission.”

It added: "In the midst of hostilities conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is groundless and such that it tolerates Russia's aggressive policy."

UEFA claimed in a statement on Wednesday, however, that children should not suffer because of the actions of adults, but clarified that senior teams at club and national levels would stay banned due to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"Children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults and [UEFA is] firmly convinced that football should never give up sending messages of peace and hope," the statement read.

"It is particularly aggrieving that, due to the enduring conflict, a generation of minors is deprived of its right to compete in international football."

From now on, matches involving Russian teams will be held without the country's flag, national anthem, international kit, and outside of the country.

The 2024 Under-17 men's European Championship finals will take place in Cyprus and the women's event will take place in Sweden.