UK and Ireland get government backing for joint World Cup 2030 bid

The announcement moved forward the attempt to bring the massive sporting event to a region steeped in football history

The UK and Ireland have moved closer toward the decision to file joint-bid to host the 2030 World Cup, with the UK government pledging its support for the project.

FIFA's bidding process doesn't officially start until 2022, but already a number of other regions have expressed interest, including Spain and Portugal joining forces and Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay coming together for a possible bid.

In a statement, the football associations within the UK and Ireland said they were "delighted" to receive initial backing, though they acknowledged no final decision had been made on whether a bid would ultimately be submitted.

What was said?

The Football Association of Ireland, the Irish Football Association, The FA, the Football Association of Wales and the Scottish FA released the following joint statement:

“The football associations and government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK government has committed to support a prospective five association bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

"We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before FIFA formally open the process in 2022.

"Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations. If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community."