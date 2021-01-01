Uganda's Ikpeazu fires Wycombe Wanderers to victory as Mikel's Stoke City fall to QPR

The Uganda forward secured maximum points for the Blues but it doesn't change their relegation fate

Uche Ikpeazu scored the only goal as Wycombe Wanderers secured a 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth in Saturday's Championship encounter.

The 26-year-old found the back of the net in the fourth minute to separate both teams as the Blues grabbed maximum points at Adams Park.

The effort took Ikpeazu’s tally to six goals after 30 Championship appearances this season but it didn't stop Wycombe Wanderers from going down to League One.

Gareth Ainsworth's side is at the bottom of the league table with 40 points after 45 games.

Although they are three points away from safety with a game remaining in the second division, Wycombe Wanderers have a -33 goal difference - the lowest in the league.

Ikpeazu played the entire duration alongside Zimbabwe's Admiral Muskwe while his compatriot Jordan Zemura came on as a second-half substitute for Bournemouth.

Elsewhere in Stoke City, former Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel played from start to finish as the Potters suffered a 2-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers.

Sierra Leone midfielder Osman Kakay doubled QPR's lead in the 70th minute after Charlie Austin's first-half opener and Senegal goalkeeper Seny Dieng was also in action for Rangers and kept a clean sheet between the sticks.