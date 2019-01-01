Ugandans will forever remember Walusimbi for shutting down Salah - Fufa

The football governing body referred to the left-back's 2017 heroics against the Egyptian footballer as they bid him farewell

The Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) has said Ugandans will forever be grateful to Godfrey Walusimbi, who has retired from international football.

The 30-year old left-back hanged up his boots after enjoying a long career with the Cranes, having made his debut in 2009.

The KF Vllaznia full-back was part of the team which participated in the back-to-back in 2017 and 2019, which were hosted in Gabon and , respectively.

“Having officially announced his retirement from international football on 5th October 2019, the federation is humbled for great part he has had in football over the years in club football and the national team,” Fufa said in a statement on their website.

The federation further described how capably Walusimbi managed to shut down 's star man Mohamed Salah during Uganda's 1-0 win over the Pharaohs in 2017 in the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Namboole.

“Fufa shall forever remember the fond and great memories especially when you ruled the left-back role of Uganda for a decade ably controlling the world’s finest player [Mohamed] Salah and the likes,” Fufa continued.

“Fufa is proud of your services and commitment to this great nation Uganda whenever you played and we wish you fruitful deliberations in future.”

Walusimbi horned his skills at the Jogoo Youth system before signing for Uganda top-flight sides Vipers SC and Sports Club Villa.

He then moved to the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Don Bosco before arriving in the Kenyan ( ) to play for in 2013.

He controversially left the Kenyan giants to join Premier Soccer League ( ) side in August last year.