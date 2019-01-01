Ugandan champions KCCA release two players ahead of new season

KCCA have cleaned up house with four players also going out on loan before the season kicks off

Ugandan champions Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) have released two players and loaned out four ahead of the new season.

The released players are Musa Esenu and Muwadda Mawejje who only served a year each on their two-year contracts.

Midfielder Isaac Kirabira has run down his contract and the club will not be renewing it. Kirabira played four games for KCCA FC last term while the two released players Esenu and Muwadda played three and 13 games respectively.

Four players have been loaned out to other clubs for a year each. They include goalkeeper Tom Ikara to Mbarara City FC, defender Walter Ochora to Bul FC and defender Bernard Muwanga to Proline FC. Goalkeeper Hassan Matovu’s stint at Proline FC has been extended by another year.

Soccer Academy graduate, Ochora did not play for the club last term because he was sitting through his senior six final papers at Kibuli SSS while fellow centre half Bernard Muwanga struggled to nail down a starting berth in defense last term.

Coach Mike Mutebi has told the club’s official website the loaned players have been given another opportunity to gain experience.

“The loan period should be one where the players reflect and work on a few things. This does not mean they are leaving but rather should use the period to gain playing time and come back stronger than before,” Mutebi told the club’s official website.

“We have sent them to clubs where we feel they can continue growing."

On the released players, Mutebi said: “We thank them for the time at the club and wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

KCCA, who won the (UPL) title last season, will kickstart their season with the Pilsner Super 8 battle against Wakiso Giants FC on Tuesday.

The team will also take part in the Caf and are scheduled to face African Stars FC of Namibia on Saturday.