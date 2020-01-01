Uganda trust six U17 stars for Fifa U20 World Cup qualifier against Tanzania

The Crested Cranes are expected to depart for Dar es Salaam on January 17 ahead of Sunday's clash

Crested Cranes head coach Oliver Mbekeka has named the squad which will face in a Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Mbekeka has included six players from the U17 side which defeated Ethiopia recently at the StarTimes Stadium in their previous qualifier. The new players were also key when lifted the inaugural Cecafa U17 Girls' Championship at home in December.

U17 striker Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Margret Kunihira, Stella Musibika, Bira Naddunga, and Joan Namusisi are the youngsters who have earned the faith of the coach ahead of the first leg tie in Dar es Salaam.

Shadia Nankya will lead the Ugandan contingent and she will be assisted by Shakirah Mutibwa as the first assistant captain while Juliet Adeke will act as the second assistant captain. Mugene Agnes is Uganda's head of the delegation while Lonyes Angelo and Walter Okello are the delegates.

The second leg will be played in Kampala on February 1 with the winner poised to face either Sierra Leone or in the next round.

Travelling Squad:

Goalkeepers: Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS),

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens FC), Bira Nadunga (Olila HSC),

Midfielders: Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporates FC), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals), Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Anita Namata (Kawempe Muslim LFC),), Shakira Mutiibwa (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC),

Forwards: Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens FC), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Zaina Namuleme (Kampala Queens FC).