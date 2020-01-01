Uganda to host mini-tournament as preparations for Cameroon's Chan

Mali and Zambia have already confirmed participation for the mid-March competition but Zimbabwe is yet to

will host a mini-tournament from March 17-21 as part of their preparations towards the upcoming African Nations Championship (Chan).

Mali and Zambia have already confirmed their availability while Zimbabwe are yet to although they have also been lined up as participants in the tournament.

The nations, including Zimbabwe, qualified for the 2020 Chan competition set to be held in from April 4-25.

More teams

“As part of refining his squad, Micho (coach Milutin Sredojevic) will lead the Chipolopolo for a mini-nation tournament that will run from March 17-21 in Uganda,” Football Federation of Zambia confirmed on their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Uganda coach Johnathan McKinstry is happy with the composition of his team that has 34 provisional members which was named on Thursday.

“We shall host Zambia and Mali in a three-nation tournament kicking off on 17th to 21st March 2020. The tournament is a perfect test for the team,” McKinstry told the media on Thursday.

“There is a balance in the team.

“We have defensive resilience and options in attack. We can do better than at the previous Chan tournament as we have enough firepower in the squad.

“We want to do better. The target is first to move beyond group stages then, who knows we shall progress beyond. We have planned a three-nation trial tournament in late March 2020 where already Mali and Zambia have confirmed.”

Uganda's provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule (Bright Stars)

Defenders: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Derrick Ndahiiro (SC Villa), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Geoffrey Wasswa (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA), John Revita (KCCA), Samuel Kato (KCCA), Mustafa Mujjuzi (Proline)

Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu (URA), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Paul Mucureezi (Vipers), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), David Owori (SC Villa), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Julius Poloto (KCCA)

Article continues below

Forwards: Samson Kigozi (Police), Viani Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Joackim Ojera (URA), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (Maroons), Cromwell Rwothomio (URA), Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City)