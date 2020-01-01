Uganda name provisional squad for Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifier against Tanzania

The team is expected to congregate for their first training camp on Thursday ahead of the first leg tie

The Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) has released a 30-member squad for the upcoming Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifier against on January 18 in Dar es Salaam.

Fufa has also gone on to appoint new members of the technical bench which will be led by Olive Mbekeka as head coach while Christine Wanyana will act as the assistant coach.

Ibrahim Mugisha will be the Crested Cranes' goalkeeping coach as Mable Kabatalindwa has been appointed the team's doctor.

Margaret Kunihira, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Stella Musibika and goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga have been picked from the U17 team after a successful campaign in the Cecafa Girls' U17 tournament in December 2019.

It will be the second time Uganda are participating in the Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers after their tremendous performance in 2013 against South Sudan where they thrashed them 22-0.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Else Najjemba (St. Noa SS), Zaharah Nankya (Makerere University WFC).

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Mariam Nakabugo (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Fatuma Nakasumba (Kampala Queens FC), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Elizabeth Nakigozi (Muteesa II Royal Univ WFC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila HS WFC) and Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens FC).

Midfielders: Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporates FC), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Zaina Namuleme (Kampala Queens FC), Aisha Nantongo (St. Noa SS), Anita Namata (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Moureen Afoyo ( Queens FC), Shakira Mutiibwa (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), and Joan Nabirye (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC).

Forwards: Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens FC), Norah Alupo (Saviors FC), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim LFC), and Favour Nambatya (She Corporate FC).