Uganda: McKinstry appointed the new Cranes head coach

The Cranes have settled for the Northern Irishman as their new head coach on a three-year contract

Johnny McKinstry has been appointed the head coach of on a three-year contract.

The 34-year-old Northern Irish coach arrives in Uganda to replace Sebastien Desabre, who quit the side after the finals staged in .

The new coach was unveiled on Monday at the Fufa’s headquarters in Mengo. The former Rwandan coach has promised to build a strong Ugandan side as he takes over the reins.

“I am excited about getting this job. This job is one of the top jobs in African football today,” McKinstry told reporters after being unveiled.

"The quality of players in Uganda is good and I am ready to build and make sure we achieve the targets set.”

Fufa chief executive officer Edgar Watson explained why they settled on McKinstry: “We selected a coach who fits in our vision of being the number one footballing nation in Africa on and off the pitch.”

McKinstry beat tough, competition from former head coach Hugo Broos and Belgian Luc Eymael, who are believed to have asked for huge wages. Eymael has since been unveiled as the new Black head coach in .

McKinstry started his coaching career at as a youth coach, before taking charge of Craig Bellamy Academy in Sierra Leone, from which he grew into the country's national team coach.

He led Rwanda to the 2016 African Nations Championship (Chan) quarter-finals in Kigali before heading to Bangladesh with Sif SC acquiring his services.