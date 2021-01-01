Uganda Cup: Bbosa confident Express FC will deliver against Kyetume

The two teams settled for a 2-2 draw in the first leg on Tuesday and the tactician is keen on helping his team advance

Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa is confident his charges will deliver when they play Kyetume FC in the second leg of the Uganda Cup at Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Saturday.

The Red Eagles scored their goals courtesy of John Tooki and Erick Kambale while the Slaughters replied through Ezra Kaye and Raymond Walugembe. The tactician has now conceded his team has been rectifying the mistakes they have made hoping to get a positive outcome.

"We have been correcting our mistakes from the 2-2 draw away to Kyetume FC," Bbosa said ahead of the game.

"We have focused on attacking so that we can score and kill off the game as soon as possible. The Uganda Cup is a very important competition in the club's history, having won it 10 times, we want to ensure we win it again. I am sure the boys will deliver."

Goalkeeper Denis Otim seconded his tactician, exuding confidence the Kampala-based side will make it to the Round of 16.

"On Tuesday we picked up two important goals against Kyetume FC and ever since, we have been training hard and correcting the mistakes," the custodian said.

"So I am sure we shall deliver; I am also excited and glad to be playing for the club. I thank everyone for their support and I don’t take it for granted."

Meanwhile, Vipers SC advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Busoga United 2-1 at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Friday.

Yunus Ssentamu and Lawrence Tezikya struck in either half for the Venoms while the hosts got a goal through Isaac Wagoina. As a result, the reigning Ugandan Premier League champions have advanced 5-1 on aggregate after a 3-0 win in the first leg.

URA FC also made it to the next round after defeating Mbarara City by a solitary goal.

The two teams had settled for a goalless draw in the first leg and a scoring draw for the Tax Collectors or a win of any kind for any team would have sealed progress to the next round.

It was the visitors who managed to score the all-important goal in the 13th minute through Brian Majwega to advance.

In another game played on the same day, Maroons FC defeated Terrazzo and Tiles 6-0 to advance 7-1 on aggregate. The overall winner will represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.