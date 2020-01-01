Uganda Cranes did not move the ball fast enough against South Sudan - McKinstry

The tactician has also stated his charges prepared well for the game and that it was unfortunate they could not get a positive result

head coach Johnathan McKinstry has conceded his charges were not good enough in the 1-0 loss to South Sudan in the Group B (Afcon) qualifier played at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi .

striker Tito Okello scored the lone goal from the penalty spot in the first half to hand Bright Stars their maiden win in the group. The tactician has taken full responsibility for the shocking loss.

"Ultimately we were not good enough and as a coach, I take full responsibility," McKinstry told Goal.

"We planned for the game, we trained, players did their best and the coaching staff did their best to come up with the game plan.

"But I am sad for them [that we lost the game] and we have to go back and see what we have to do to give players what they need to perform [in the next game]."

The 35-year-old has also explained the reason for Cranes' struggles especially in the first half and how the Khalid Aucho red card impacted the team.

"It is hard to talk about tactics because when you go down to 10 men too early on, it makes it tough," McKinstry continued.

"Even before the red card we did not move the ball fast enough and that was the key point.

"After the red card, we had to change things around and you noticed in the second half we went three at the back which is something Uganda have not really played [before], but I think the boys did everything they could.

"We hit the crossbar, had another two chances but we did not score. I am responsible for what the players do, I know they work hard to put on the show that people want but [on Monday] we fell short."

The Northern Irish coach has now stated they will have to go and analyse the game well in preparation for their next assignment.

"So I have to go back and look at ourselves and see if there is something positive; the [1-0 loss] humbles all of us.

"We took this match seriously, we prepared well, nobody can say we were casual in our approach but for whatever reasons we did not get it right, and congratulations to South Sudan for the win."