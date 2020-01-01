Uganda 3-1 Tanzania: Cubs tame Serengeti Boys in U17 Cecafa Championship

Meanwhile, Ethiopia defeated Djibouti 5-2 to finish third in the annual competition

have won the U17 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Championship after defeating 3-1.

The champions scored their goals through Ivan Irinimbazi, Travis Mutyaba, and Ibrahim Juma while Vincent Mulema scored into his net for the Serengeti Boys' goal.

In the first half, neither of the two sides could get an opening goal despite the numerous chances created.

The Cubs scored their first goal in the 63rd minute. The Serengeti Boys committed a foul in their penalty area and it was brought in well, and Irinimbabazi rose highest to head the ball into the back of the net.

With 10 minutes to go, Mutyaba managed to double the advantage. A long ball was played into the danger zone and the Tanzanians did not clear it.

The ball fell to Mutyaba who managed to work his way into the danger zone before shooting the ball past the goalkeeper.

Tanzania managed to get at the Cubs with a counter-attack in the 89th minute. In his desperate bid to clear the ball, Mulema, unfortunately, turned the ball into his own net.

The Serengeti Boys then conceded a penalty in stoppage time - Omari Yahya was beaten to the ball by Mutyaba, and the former brought down the forward in the danger zone.

The referee had no option but to point to the penalty spot and captain Ibrahim Juma held his cool to send the custodian the wrong way and seal the win.

The Cubs have now managed to retain title and they will be playing in the in in 2021. Despite losing the final, Tanzania have also qualified for the biennial competition.

Ethiopia finished third after defeating Djibouti 5-2.

Uganda Cubs XI: Mwebe Henry, Mulema Vincent, Peter Gava, Ivan Irinambabazi, Ronald Maddi, Oscar Mawa, Travis Mutyaba, Ibrahim Juma, Enock Luyima, Issa Bugembe, Samir Mudiba.

Subs: Mwanje Elvis Eddy, Shafiq Magogo, Jumbe Fahad, Hassan Mubiru, Kaliisa Shugai, Tuma Tenywa, Abdu Magada.

Tanzania XI: Abdallah Hamisi, Abubakar Lubotile, Yahya Omari, Abdulkarim Kiswanya, Abubakar Sabian, Omar Mvungi, Ladaki Chasambi, Omari Bakari, Sylvester Otto, Hijja Shamte, Mbarak Mohamed.

Subs: Edward Edward, Nuhhu Lugalamila, Chande Mkala, Abdulrazak Dominick, Shomary Mkwawa, Rahim Chapaulinge, James Mabada, Said Said.