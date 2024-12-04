UFC Fight Night, Riyadh: Flights, tickets, experiences & more

The exhilarating Riyadh Season events continue to bring the thrills as UFC returns to Riyadh early in 2025

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Riyadh in February for the first time since UFC on ABC: Whittaker vs Aliskerov in June 2024. Dana White’s UFC bandwagon has rolled into the Middle East on numerous occasions in recent years as MMA has grown in stature in the region, but this will be only the second time the promotion has visited Saudi Arabia ever, and The Kingdom’s residents are getting excited already. UFC Fight Night will bring top MMA stars from all over the globe to Riyadh for an exhilarating night of fights on Saturday, February 1, 2025. A middleweight bout between former two-time UFC champion Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov is expected to headline the event. This encounter offers Adesanya the chance to regain momentum following back-to-back defeats to Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis within the last 15 months.

UFC Fight Night, Riyadh, is being held at The Venue, located in the Riyadh district of Hittin, next to the Kingdom Arena and Boulevard World. The Venue is one of the newest zones launched for the 2024 Riyadh Season, having only opened in October. It was constructed in a record 50 days to house up to 8,000 spectators on an estimated 10,000 square metres of space. The Venue is equipped with the latest audiovisual tech, flexible staging designs and high-quality sound and is the perfect location for welcoming global and exclusive events.

Riyadh Season, a series of entertainment, cultural, and sporting events held in the Saudi Arabian capital, has helped raise the profile of the city of Riyadh and the nation of Saudi Arabia in recent years. Riyadh Season, first introduced in 2019, typically runs from October to March, with events and experiences dispersed into ‘zones’ now including Kingdom Arena, Boulevard City, Boulevard World, Riyadh Zoo and Wonder Garden. The inaugural edition of Riyadh Season proved to be a huge success, resulting in a sizable increase in tourism, with 11 million people visiting Riyadh during the 66-day period. Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority also estimated that the combined Season events generated SAR 6 billion in revenue. Riyadh Season continues to expand and grow each year, and the 2024 edition is proving to be the biggest and best yet.

The city of Riyadh is situated at the centre of the Arabian peninsula and is not only the capital but also the largest city in Saudi Arabia. With a population of over 7 million, it is a bustling metropolis that offers a wide range of attractions and activities for visitors to enjoy. Riyadh holds a significant position as the cultural capital of Saudi Arabia, boasting a rich history and heritage that dates back centuries, but if you're looking for a luxury city break or to take in an event or show, Riyadh definitely ticks all those boxes too these days.

Riyadh is home to some of Saudi Arabia's most extraordinary sites of natural and historical beauty and is a must-visit destination for any cultural enthusiast, with the added benefit of numerous art galleries and historical centres to explore. While Riyadh is known for its rich history, it is also a city of modern architecture. The cityscape is filled with stunning contemporary buildings and structures that showcase the country's commitment to innovation and development. Riyadh is also the perfect location for shopping addicts. The city is home to numerous modern malls and traditional souks where you can find everything from luxury brands to local handicrafts. Riyadh has it all. Whether you’re travelling to Riyadh for a standout event, like UFC Fight Night, travelling with your family, planning a romantic trip with your loved one, or visiting on business.

Let GOAL help show you everything you need to know before planning your trip to Riyadh for UFC Fight Night, from flights to where to stay and how to buy tickets.

Flights to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh is served by King Khalid International Airport, which HRH King Fahd opened on 16 November 1983. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and its partner airlines run numerous regular flights to Riyadh from all over the globe.

Exploring and planning your route to Riyadh via Etihad Airways is the best option, allowing you to compare prices and flight times and find the best choice for you.

Below is a breakdown of starting prices and flight times to Riyadh from major airports worldwide ahead of UFC Fight Night in Riyadh.

From To Flight time Prices from New York Riyadh 12h USD 1750 Abu Dhabi Riyadh 2h 5m AED 900 London Riyadh 6h 30m GBP 900 Paris Riyadh 6h 10m EUR 700 Istanbul Riyadh 4h 15m USD 500 Tokyo Riyadh 15h 40m JPY 90000 Delhi Riyadh 5h 20m INR 25000 Shanghai Riyadh 11h 30m CNY 6000 Madrid Riyadh 8h 30m EUR 600 Sydney Riyadh 18h 15m AUD 2000

Tickets to UFC Fight Night, Riyadh

For the latest UFC Fight Night ticket news and availability, go to Webook, which is the official ticketing platform for Riyadh Season events. The prelims are due to start at 5pm local Riyadh time (9am ET / 2pm GMT) on Saturday, February 1, with the main card action underway from 8pm local Riyadh time (12pm ET / 5pm GMT).

UFC Fight Night, Riyadh Fight Card

While the official card match-ups are yet to be confirmed, some of the predicted bouts are as follows:

Weight class Fight Middleweight Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight Ikram Aliskerov vs Andre Muniz Heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik Heavyweight Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Jamal Pogues Middleweight Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Michael Page Women's Flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Mayra Bueno Silva

Best hotels in Riyadh

Prices for hotels in Riyadh’s tourist hotspots can range from around SAR 350-1100 ($100-300 / £75-250) per night, while budget options such as hostels and guesthouses may be available for around SAR 180-375 ($50-100 / £35-80) per night. Those looking for luxury may want to check out the DoubleTree By Hilton Riyadh Financial District Hotel & Suites, which is located in the Al-Masif neighbourhood, which is renowned for its upscale hotels and resorts, offering world-class amenities and breathtaking views of the city, where you can indulge in fine dining and spa treatments. The DoubleTree by Hilton Riyadh offers luxurious hotel suites with elegant and contemporary design in a prime location. The Levantine Restaurant features a variety of Middle Eastern and International cuisines with indoor and outdoor seating. The resort also features a health club and swimming pool surrounded by natural light.

For a 5-star spot closer to The Venue itself, you could venture to the Hometel Residence on Hittin Boulevard. It’s a beautiful, classy, quiet hotel with Boulevard World within reachable distance. If you are searching for a less expensive stayover but still near The Venue, you may want to look at the Super 8 Al Riyadh. Landmarks such as The Kingdom Centre Tower and Al Faisaliah Mall are nearby, and the ‘Super 8’ is a reasonable journey from the airport.

How to get to The Venue, Riyadh

When travelling to The Venue from Riyadh city on event day, make sure to plan ahead and give yourself ample time, as although the arena is easily accessible from major roadways, the journey can take anywhere from 45 minutes to 2 hours, depending on traffic. Local taxis are also readily available throughout Riyadh, and you can also use popular taxi apps like Uber or Careem. If coming from Riyadh Airport, the 37km trip to The Venue takes approximately 25 minutes and costs in the range of SAR 160-200 ($40-50 / £35-40).

Getting around Riyadh

While the city has an ever-increasing number of pedestrian areas, perfect for morning and evening scenic walks, Riyadh's extreme climate and weather conditions can present challenges for those aiming to get around the area by foot. Thankfully, various fairly straightforward transport methods can be used to explore the city and surrounding area. Local taxis are a convenient way of getting around and are readily available. Look out for the government-operated green taxis; they're reliable and operate on a meter, ensuring fair prices. The Uber and Careem apps also allow you to request a ride to get around Riyadh anytime, 24/7.

Numerous buses can be used to get around Riyadh’s city centre and beyond, which is a cheaper way of navigating around the region. Don’t forget to download the Riyadh Bus app. There are various ticket options available: 2hr pass (SAR 4), 3-day pass (SAR 20), 7-day pass (SAR 40) and 30-day pass (SAR 140). Riyadh Bus covers main streets, highways and sub-streets, and all stations will have free Wi-Fi so that you can stay connected to your family and friends.

A positive addition to the local transport infrastructure is the launch of the Riyadh Metro. The dream that began back in 2014 finally became reality very recently. The Riyadh Metro, part of the larger King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project, will have six lines and 84 stations up and running once fully operational. The aim is to have up to 3.6 million people a day using the Riyadh Metro service regularly, and it will run daily from 6am to midnight. The Riyadh Metro will connect King Khalid International Airport (RUH), the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), and major commercial, educational and medical institutions across its 176-kilometre track. The Riyadh Metro is divided into six lines:

Blue Line: Olaya - Batha’a

Olaya - Batha’a Red Line: King Abdullah Road

King Abdullah Road Orange Line: Al Madina Al Monawara Road - Prince Saad bin Abdul Rahman Al Awal Road

Al Madina Al Monawara Road - Prince Saad bin Abdul Rahman Al Awal Road Yellow line: King Khaled International Airport Road

King Khaled International Airport Road Green line: King Abdulaziz Road

King Abdulaziz Road Purple Line: Abdul Rahman bin Aouf Road - Sheikh Hassan bin Hussain bin Ali Road

You can purchase your Riyadh Metro tickets and get route information via the Darb app, which is available in both English and Arabic. Ticket prices are as follows: (SAR 4) for 2 hours, unlimited usage, (SAR 20) for 3 days, unlimited usage, (SAR 40) for 7 days, unlimited usage and (SAR 140) for 30 days, unlimited usage.

Best restaurants in Riyadh

Saudi Arabian cuisine is an exquisite blend of tradition, culture, and innovation. You’ll find echoes of the Indian subcontinent, Persia's aromatic allure, and Africa's bold tastes. The base of Saudi Arabian cuisine leans heavily on red meat, particularly lamb. Rice is also a staple in Saudi Arabian cooking and is often found at the centre of the dining table, helping absorb the meats' flavours. Saudi cuisine is robust and aromatic, which is a testament to the use of a plethora of spices. The most popular local dishes include matazeez, jareesh, qursan, and mathloutha.

If you are keen to try out some of the local and traditional delicacies, it’s worth heading to the Najd Village, located in the central business district of Riyadh, Al Olaya. The restaurant is designed like a typical desert village and offers classic Middle Eastern dishes. Mains start from SAR 15 ($4 / £3), with set menus from SAR 100 ($25 / £20). The food here focuses on hearty, family-style dishes, and it’s a great place to get an introduction to the food of Riyadh and the region. The Globe is another well-renowned centrally situated eatery in Riyadh city. This dining destination is located in the spectacular golden sphere that tops Al Faisaliah Tower and offers stunning city views. The Globe provides delicious modern European cuisine and world-class service. An ‘a la carte’ dining experience costs around SAR 350 ($90 / £75) per person.

Those looking for an eating experience closer to The Venue action may want to pop along to the Madeleine Restaurant. It's one of the restaurants on Riyadh Boulevard that welcomes visitors from morning until midnight, providing various dining options. There are distinctive breakfast meal options and lunch/dinner alternatives (pizzas, burgers, and much more).

Things to do in Riyadh

There is an abundance of things to do and see while staying in Riyadh. If you’re looking to explore more cultural avenues, the old Riyadh city is home to numerous museums and art galleries that showcase the country's diverse traditions and customs. Beyond the bustling city centre and modern skyscrapers, Riyadh offers unique attractions and experiences that will leave you in awe. From ancient ruins to traditional markets, several hidden gems are worth exploring. Visitors interested in learning the history and looking at the desert village life must visit the Historical At-Turaif District, the Ushaiqer Heritage Village and the Murabba Historical Palace. You could embark on an unforgettable full-day tour with a local guide in Riyadh. Beginning at the iconic Al-Masmak fortress, a symbol of the city’s rich history and culture, you will go on to explore the historical wonders of Diriyah, A UNESCO World Heritage site. Finally, capping off the day’s adventure by venturing into the mesmerizing red sand dunes of the desert.

For those looking to savour more modern-day experiences, Riyadh offers many family-friendly activities and attractions. From thrilling amusement parks to educational museums, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Explore the Riyadh Zoo, located in the heart of the Al Malaz District, home to over 1,500 animals, including endangered species. One of Riyadh’s most iconic landmarks, the Kingdom Centre Tower, stands at a height of 302 metres and offers breathtaking city views. The famous Faisaliah Tower also offers similar mesmerising views.