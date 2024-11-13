How does UEFA Nations League affect qualifying for World Cup 2026?

This year’s UEFA Nations League has an even bigger impact on qualification for the World Cup than it has done in the past. As GOAL explains...

Aside from adding some much-needed excitement to the frequent international breaks, the UEFA Nations League also opens up an alternative path for teams aiming to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. This tournament serves as a bridge between Euro 2024 and the next World Cup, offering nations a safety net in case their direct qualification efforts fall short.

With the World Cup expanding to 48 teams, the qualification process has become more intricate, stretching the European qualifying rounds across nearly 18 months. GOAL has everything you need to know about how the Nations League impacts World Cup 2026 qualifying.

How Nations League affects the World Cup qualification

The 2026 World Cup marks the debut of an expanded format, featuring 48 teams, up from the 32 that competed in 2022.

With this expansion, UEFA-affiliated nations gain three additional slots, meaning 16 European teams will participate in the final tournament instead of the previous 13.

The most straightforward route to qualify is by winning a World Cup qualifying group. The 12 group winners from UEFA's qualification rounds will automatically secure their place in the tournament.

The 12 second-place teams, however, will enter an extra qualification play-off stage. Joining them will be four additional teams, selected based on their rankings from the Nations League.

The four best-ranked teams from the 2024-25 Nations League, who did not finish first or second in their World Cup qualification group, will also progress to the World Cup qualification round.

In this playoff round, the 16 teams will face off in a mini-knockout tournament, each match being single-legged. The final four teams standing will earn a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

2026 World Cup qualification key dates

Group stage draw: December 13, 2024

Group stage matches: March to November 2025

Play-off matches: March 26-31, 2026

Final tournament: June 11 to July 19, 2026

The group stage for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers is set to run from March 21, 2025, to November 18, 2025. The play-off semi-finals are scheduled for March 26, 2026, followed by the finals on March 31, 2026.

