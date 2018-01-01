UEFA investigates Chelsea over alleged racist incidents at Vidi

Last week's Europa League clash in Hungary will be investigated by the governing body following allegations that racist incidents occurred

UEFA says it will investigate allegations racist incidents occurred during Chelsea's Europa League tie at Vidi in Hungary last week.

Anti-semitic chants were reported to have been heard during the 2-2 draw in Budapest, and supporters were also pictured in the city with a flag featuring a Nazi symbol, although authorities believe the flag did not make it inside the Groupama Arena.

The incident occurred five days after the club and Metropolitan Police launched other investigations into allegations that Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was racially abused in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. In response, Chelsea banned four people from attending matches pending further investigations into the matter.

Regarding the incidents in Hungary, a UEFA statement read: "UEFA has today announced that it has commissioned an ethics and disciplinary inspector to conduct an investigation in relation to the alleged racist incidents that occurred at last week’s UEFA Europa League group-stage match between Vidi and Chelsea played on 13 December in Hungary.

"Information in respect to the results of this investigation will be made available by the middle of January."

Chelsea swiftly denounced the incidents in Hungary with a strong response after the game on Thursday, calling out the lack of "brainpower" of some of their fans .

"Anti-Semitism and any other kind of race-related or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans," said a Chelsea spokesperson.

"It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities. We have stated this loud and clear on many occasions from the owner, the board, coaches and players.

"Any individuals that can't summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club."

Chelsea tried to discourage their fans from making any controversial headlines for the third game in a row when chairman Bruce Buck spoke to travelling supporters as they arrived at Brighton's stadium ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash.