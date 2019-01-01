Uefa Goal of the Season: Rennes winger Sarr battles Messi, Ronaldo

The Senegal international scored a stunning goal in the group stage of the Uefa Europa League last season

winger Ismaila Sarr is up against star Lionel Messi, forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 's Pedro and six other players for the 2018-19 Uefa Goal of the Season.

Sarr earned his nomination after his volley in Rennes' 2-1 win over Jablonec in the group stage of last season's .

The 21-year-old opened the scoring for the Roazhon Park outfit by firing in his volley from outside of the penalty area after a brilliant one-two pass with Benjamin Andre.

The Senegalese stands as the only African star in the shortlist, which also includes Apollon's David Faupala, U17 star Enzo Millot, Lisbon's Nani, Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic, Slavia Praha's Katerina Svitkova and 's Danilo.

🚨 It's #GoalOfTheSeason time! ⚽️👑



🔟 UEFA competition golazos from the 2018/19 season. Which was the best?



📺 Watch the nominees and vote 👇👇👇 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) July 30, 2019

Rennes progressed out of Group K but they were eventually knocked out of the European tournament by in the Round of 16.

In the 2018-19 season, Sarr scored 10 goals in 46 games across all competitions for Rennes, and he is currently linked with a move to the with leading the chase for his signature.