UEFA confirm Belgium's Euro 2024 clash with Sweden which was abandoned at half-time after shooting in Brussels will not be replayed

UEFA confirmed that Sweden's Euro 2024 qualifier against Belgium which was abandoned at half-time after shooting in Brussels will not be replayed.

The two teams were locked at 1-1 when the match had to be abandoned for security reasons. UEFA have now ruled that the half-time score will be "confirmed as final" and each team will be awarded a point.

"Each team is awarded one point with the Group F standings to be updated accordingly," Uefa stated. "Any suspension is considered served and single yellow cards remain valid.

"To take the mentioned decision, the Executive Committee took note that it had proved impossible to play the remaining part of the match on the following day.

"Both the Royal Belgian Football Association and the Swedish Football Association, given the circumstances, explicitly expressed their desire not to play the remaining match time and to consider the result at the half-time interval (1-1) as final.

"The result of this match does not impact the qualification of Group F since Belgium is already mathematically qualified to the UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament (together with Austria) and Sweden is mathematically eliminated.

"The respective fixtures do not allow any date to be used in the upcoming November international window, when the preliminary group stage of the competition must be concluded, to be followed by the play-off draw and final tournament draw."

Two Swedish fans lost their lives while another was gravely injured during the terror attack which the authorities have termed an attempt "targeting Sweden and Swedish citizens".

Brussels police shot down the attacker while he was at a cafe in the Schaerbeek neighbourhood.

The fans were asked to stay inside the stadium, which was almost 5km (three miles) from the location of the shooting, until the early hours of Tuesday morning as it was considered "the safest place".

UEFA also confirmed that "no Uefa competition matches shall be played in Israel until further notice" as the country finds itself embroiled in conflict.

"The Israel Football Association and its clubs Maccabi Haifa FC and Maccabi Tel-Aviv have been requested to propose alternative venues/stadiums (which must comply with all applicable UEFA regulations) outside the territory of Israel for their home matches to be used for as long as this decision remains in force."

Maccabi Haifa were set to play in the Europa League but their match against Villarreal has been postponed and rescheduled for December 6, 2023. Whereas, Maccabi Tel Aviv will lock horns against Zorya Luhansk on November 25, 2023.