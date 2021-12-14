Udinese’s Isaac Success scores against Crotone to stake Afcon claim

Isaac Success put up a great display to inspire Udinese to a 4-0 triumph over Crotone in Tuesday’s Coppa Italia fixture.

Despite getting sent off in Saturday’s Serie A encounter against AC Milan which ended 1-1, the former Watford star was handed a starter’s role against the Pythagoreans.

Nonetheless, he repaid manager Gabriele Cioffi’s faith in him with a goal and two assists inside Stadio Friuli.

It took Udinese just 20 minutes to stamp their authority on the game after taking the lead through Ignacio Pussetto – who fired a low cross from Success past goalkeeper Gianluca Saro.

While the visitors were still trying to restore parity, the hosts doubled their advantage through Sebastien De Maio thanks to an assist from Lazar Samardzic.

In the goal-laden first half, Success made it 3-0 with five minutes left to play to half-time after converting from the penalty mark following an infringement in Crotone’s goal area.

Despite Crotone’s Francesco Modesto making three changes early in the second half, that did not change the complexion of the game as the hosts held on to ball possession.

Pussetto completed his brace two minutes after the hour mark with the Nigeria international providing him with the final pass.

With no goals in the remaining minutes of the entertaining encounter, Crotone crashed out of the competition while the Little Zebras progressed to the next round.

As a reward for his brilliance, Success was on parade from start to finish while Italy youth international of Nigerian descent Destiny Udogie was an unused substitute.

For Crotone, Ghana’s Godfred Donsah played all 90 minutes, whereas Sierra Leone’s Augustus Kargbo was introduced in the 46th minute for Mirko Maric.

Elsewhere, Libya's Ahmad Benali and Gambia's Musa Juwara - who is on loan from Bologna - were not dressed for action.

During his post-match reaction, Pussetto was thrilled to have found the net twice while lauding the attitude of his teammates in the win.

"I am happy for the team performance, today we were good in a difficult game and we proved to be a compact formation,” he told Udinese TV.

“Manager Cioffi has decided to adopt this system of play again but I don't think this is what makes the difference. Tonight, we solved the game in the first half.”

Success last featured for Nigeria during their international friendly with Uganda on November 20, 2018 – which ended 0-0 in Asaba.

With this fine form, he would be hoping to be considered for selection as Nigeria prepare for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.