Uchenna Kanu: Super Falcons striker on target in Linkopings victory over Djurgardens

The Nigeria international bagged the third goal of the match to guarantee three points for Olof Unogard's team on Saturday

Uchenna Kanu found the back of the net as Linkopings secured a 3-0 win at Djurgardens in a Swedish Damallsvenskan game on Saturday.

The 23-year-old last got on the scoresheet in her side's 3-0 victory against Umea, providing a brace in the encounter on September 5.

Having earned her 15th start of the season, the striker was keen to end her four-match drought as her strike ensured the visitors extended their unbeaten to four matches, against Djurgardens.

More teams

Olof Unogard's team continued from where they left in a recent 1-0 victory over Eskilstuna United as Frida Leonhardsen Maanum scored to break the deadlock five minutes from the half time break.

Five minutes after the restart, the visitors maintained their search for more and Alva Selerud set up Maanum to double their lead.

The comeback hopes for the hosts was buried when Selerud bagged her brace of assists when she teed up Kanu to score in the 71st-minute and net the third and final goal of the match for Linkopings.

Kanu featured for the duration of the match and her latest goal was her eighth in 19 league appearances for the Swedish outfit this term.

Aside from Kanu, compatriot Ebere Orji also featured 78 minutes before she was replaced by Rachel Hill for Linkopings.

Article continues below

On their part, 's Portia Boakye was in action from the start to finish, along with 's Linda Motlhalo for Djurgardens but they could not save their side from a ninth defeat this term.

The win keeps Linkopings in fourth on the log with 36 points from 19 matches, while the defeat leaves Djurgardens ninth with 20 points from similar matches, four adrift of the relegation places.

In their next outings, Linkopings will play host to Pitea IF on November 1, while Djurgardens will visit Eskilstuna United on the same day.