Uchechi Sunday's goal fires Maccabi Kiryat Gat to top of the table

The Nigerian added to her goal tally for her Israeli topflight side, with the match winner against Hapoel Be'er Sheba

Uchechi Sunday netted the solitary goal for Maccabi Kiryat Gat as her side claimed a 1-0 victory over Hapoel Be'er Sheva on Thursday.

The Nigeria international enjoyed a winning debut against Hapoel Petach Tikva on December 24 before opening her Israeli league goal account against Hapoel Ra'anana in her side's outing on January 7.

The striker was handed her fourth start for Kiryat Gat and she played a decisive role in her side's fourth win on the bounce.

Following a 3-0 win against Maccabi Emek Hefer on Monday, they were aiming for back-to-back home triumphs and Sunday's 22nd-minute goal crucially proved the match-winner for Kiryat Gat.

The result at Kiryat Gat Stadium takes Maccabi to the top of the Israeli Ligat Al log with 12 points from four games this season, while Hapoel Be'er Sheva are eighth with two points from five games.

Uchechi, who has now scored twice in four games, saw 75 minutes of action and Ghana's Sumaila Sherifatu lasted the duration while Cameroon's Genevieve Mbeleck played for 89 minutes for Kiryat Gat.

On the other hand, Zambia goalkeeper Hazel Nali played from start to finish for Andrea Bercholc's team, along with Ghana's Blessing Agbomadzi.

Maccabi Kiryat will face off with local rivals Maccabi Kishronot Hadera in their next encounter on February 2.

While Hapoel Be'er Sheba search for their first win of the season against Hapoel Ra'anana on the same day.