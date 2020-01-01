U20 World Cup: Uganda coach Mbekeka still hopeful of finishing Tanzania job

The Crested Cranes coach remains confident they will eliminate their neighbours when they face off in the return leg

U20 coach Oliver Mbekeka is confident of beating in the return leg of Fifa Women U-20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Tanzania came from a goal down to win the first leg match staged in Dar es Salaam 2-1 but Mbekeka now says they still have a chance to progress when they host Tanzania in the return leg set for Kampala on February 1.

“We are hopeful because we have that away goal but they also beat us through set-pieces so it is clear for us to see what to work on the coming days,” Mbekeka is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“We have not lost. The outcome is good for us. If we managed to score here, we can do the same in Uganda. Let me praise my team for displaying good performance likewise, Tanzania played good football but they need to watch out in the reverse match.”

The 2020 Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup will be staged in and from August 2020 of which are the defending champions having won the title in 2018 in .

The 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups of four with the best two of each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

This will be the first-ever co-hosting of a Fifa youth tournament and the second co-hosting of a Fifa tournament since the 2002 Fifa World Cup Korea/Japan.

lost their bid to become the first African country to host a global women's tournament after Fifa chose Costa Rica and Panama as joint hosts for this year's competition.