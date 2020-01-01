U20 World Cup: Tanzania will be ready to face Senegal – Shime

The national women’s coach insists they are ready to face their next opponents in the qualifiers

U20 women's coach Bakari Shime has revealed why he is happy to face in the 2020 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Tanzania advanced to the next round of the competition after eliminating on a 4-2 aggregate scoreline.

Shime has now said playing against a team for the first time might add an advantage to his charges as the opponents don’t know his team’s strengths and weaknesses.

“Playing against [Senegal], a team we rarely meet will be an added advantage to Tanzanite than otherwise,” Shime is quoted by Daily News.

He added how his charges put up a solid display in both matches against Uganda that earned them a comfortable win.

“It was not an easy job to beat Uganda bearing the fact the players know each other very well as they frequently meet in various competitions but when we won the first leg at home I knew it was our advantage to qualify,” Shime continued.

“But, discipline was the main ingredient which highly enabled us to emerge winners.

“The more international games these girls are exposed to is to a large extent building the desired confidence in them to face any opponent, including Senegal, our next opponent.”

The first leg will be played in Senegal on the weekend of March 20 while the second leg will be hosted a week later in Tanzania.

In 2017, Tanzania met after the preliminary stage and lost by an aggregate 9-0.