U20 World Cup: Tanzania were remarkable against Uganda – Shime

The coach commends his charges for managing to stage a comeback in the win against their visiting local rivals

U20 women's coach Bakari Shime has hailed the character of his players which allowed them to stage a 2-1 comeback against in a Fifa U20 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The two teams met in the first round ahead of the second leg tie to be played on February 1 in Kampala and the winner of the two-legged tie will make it to the next round to face the winner of the match between Sierra Leone and .

It was the home team that had to come from one goal down to emerge winners courtesy of two second-half goals, from Diana Msewe in the 65th minute and Opa Clement in the 70th minute, to launch their qualifying campaign in style.

For the visitors, Julieth Nalukenge scored her side’s only goal in the 47th minute but it was too little to give them vital away victory.

“Tactically, it was a good match for both teams but I have to laud my players for staging a perfect comeback to win the tough game,” Shime is quoted by Daily News.

“After scoring the equalising goal, we came back into the match and sourced the second goal which consequently enabled us to win prior to the return encounter.”

Article continues below

In her reaction, Mary Lauwo said the 2-1 home victory means Tanzania will be compelled to work harder to stop the Ugandans at home.

“It is almost like a draw for them (Uganda) but I am sure that the coach has seen where to upgrade his squad in order to post away triumph," she said.

The 2020 Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup will be staged in and from August 2020 of which are the defending champions.