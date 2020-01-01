U20 World Cup: Tanzania claim slim advantage after comeback against Uganda

The national women’s team recovered to snatch a win ahead of the return leg set for Kampala on February 1

U20 national team recovered from a goal down to beat 2-1 in the first leg of the preliminary round of the 2020 Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Uganda took a deserved lead when Juliet Nalukenge beat her marker to score from close range but Tanzania kept pressing and managed to secure the win with goals from Diana Msewa and Clement Opa.

Tanzania coach Bakari Shime admitted after the match that his side should have won by a huge margin had they used the chances they created.

“I will take the 2-1 win but of course it should have been more than that,” Shime told reporters.

“We now have a slim advantage to take to Kampala but I want my lads to keep the focus, we need to finish the job at their backyard, Uganda have a good team but we can easily beat them if we stay focused and do the job.”

The return leg will be played on February 1 at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala and the winner of the two-legged tie will make it to the next round to face the winner of the match between Sierra Leone and .

The 2020 Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup will be held in and from August 2020 and the defending champions are , who won its first title at the 2018 tournament in .