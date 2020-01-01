U20 Women's World Cup Qualifier: Basetsana stun Zambia to gain first leg advantage

Jabulile Baloyi's side struck twice in Lusaka to secure a crucial win against the hosts to launch their qualifying series on a high

The U20 women's team earned a good chance of advancing to the first round of the Women's World Cup qualifying round after securing a 2-0 win away against Zambia.

Basestana came into the match hoping to ensure a fine result following a 0-0 draw on their last visit in 2015 and they gained an early lead through Daniels' brilliance in the eighth minute.

In the 38th minute, Thubelihle Shamase's header off Daniels' cross sealed the win for the visitors at the Nkoloma Stadium.

A goalless draw in the second leg at home will be enough for Basetsana to advance to the next round in the qualifiers.

The winner over the two legs on February 2, will meet either Namibia or Botswana in the first round of the competition.