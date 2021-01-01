U20 Afcon Wrap: Uganda and Ghana enter semis after wins over Burkina Faso and Cameroon

After their quarter-final win, the Hippos will now play either Morocco or Tunisia in the last four

Uganda sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations after a 5-3 win over Burkina Faso in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw in regulation time at Sheikha Bedia Stadium in Nouakchott on Thursday night.

The East Africans, who are making their debut in the competition, came into the match as underdogs owing to the experience of their opponents from West Africa.

It was the Young Stallions who had a lively start hoping to get an early goal, and in the first 15 minutes, they had chances to score but left-back Bamba Karamoko and forward Joffrey Bazie failed to capitalise on them.

The latter then came closest in the 39th minute when his well-taken free-kick hit the crossbar with the goalkeeper well beaten.

On the other hand, Steven Sserwada had a golden chance to put the Hippos in the lead moments prior to the half-time break, but his fierce effort was parried by the Burkinabe custodian.

After the break, the teams had a few chances to get an opening goal as they resorted to cautious play.

Neither side managed to get a goal in regular time as well as the extra time prompting the match to be decided by penalties.

The Hippos scored their penalties through Derrick Kakooza, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Najib Yiga and Ivan Bogere.

Eric Chardey, Bamba and Ousmane Diane replied for the Young Stallions while Nasser Djiga failed to beat Jack Komakech in the Uganda goal.

Earlier on at the same venue, Ghana eliminated Cameroon from the annual competition after a 4-2 win in penalties as well after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time.

After failing to score in the first 90 minutes, Milla Prince opened the scoring for the upcoming Indomitable Lions in the 103 minute. It looked like the winning goal until the opponents struck back just a minute later courtesy of Frank Boateng.

In the shootout, Goni Ali beat the goalkeeper but his effort was stopped by the crossbar, while Milla's penalty was stopped by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim. Saidou Alioum and Saidou Ibrahim scored the two penalties for Cameroon.

Daniel Afriyie, Frank Kwabena, Ivan Anokye and Percious Boah converted for Ghana.

In the semis, Uganda will play the winner between Morocco and Tunisia while Ghana will square it out with either Gambia or the Central African Republic.