U20 Afcon: Uganda prepared to produce their best against Mozambique - Byekwaso

The Hippos are hoping to win their game by a bigger margin to go top of their group

Uganda U20 coach Morley Byekwaso believes his charges are ready to play Mozambique hoping to get maximum points from Group A.

The 2020 U20 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) champions will be targeting maximum points with a good margin of goals to go top of the group after hosts Mauritania fell by a solitary goal to Cameroon in the tournament's opener played at Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott on Sunday.

The tactician admits there are several challenges his charges have to adapt to but he is targeting a positive outcome.

"We had some problems with the weather here [in Mauritania]," Byekwaso said ahead of the Monday game.

"The wind was too heavy for my players but they have managed to adapt to it. We have made enough preparations to get the best from the match. We respect Mozambique but we are ready and we want to come out victorious."

The East Africans played two friendly matches against their neighbours Tanzania, who are also playing in the competition, winning 1-0 in the first meeting before falling 5-3 in the next one.

After dominating the East African region, Uganda are now aiming to make a mark in the continent. It is the first time the two countries are meeting at junior level.

After taking on Mozambique, the Hippos will then play Cameroon on Wednesday, February 17 before playing hosts Mauritania on February 20 in their final group game.

Goalkeepers: Komakech Jack (18) (Ascent SA), Oyo Delton (Busoga United FC), Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala (SC Villa).

Defenders: Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Semakula Kenneth (Busoga United FC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC) Kafumbe Joseph (KCCA FC), Begisa James Penz (UPDF FC), Baligeya Simon (Kibuli SS), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers SC)

Midfielders: Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC) Sserwadda Steven (KCCA FC), Eyamu Ivan (Mbarara City FC), Kawooya Andrew (KCCA FC), Asaba Ivan (Vipers SC), Ssekajja Davis (Bright Stars FC), Wabyoona Faisal (Big Talent SA).

Forwards: Bogere Ivan (Proline FC), Ssenyonjo Samuel (KCCA FC), Kakooza Derrick (Police FC), Basangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Bukenya Joseph Kizza (KCCA FC), Ssali Alpha Thierry (Proline FC).