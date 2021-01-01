U20 Afcon: I am not building Uganda U20 for trophies - Byekwaso

U20 Uganda coach Morley Byekwaso insists he is not building a team to win trophies but he is developing one for the future.

The Hippos are currently in Tanzania for a three-nation mini-tournament ahead of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations. The tactician has revealed he wants to build a team that the supporters will be proud of.

"First of all, we want to build this team for the future because Cranes, U23, and this very U20 will be leaving soon and with my technical team we want to build this team for a long run in the future and the country will be proud of them," Byekwaso told reporters.

"When you do not give these players a strong foundation, they will not be able to go for bigger competitions so we want to weigh ourselves after playing the likes of Cameroon."

The Hippos will play Ngorongoro Heroes as well as Namibia in the 10-day competition in Tanzania and the experienced coach has explained the importance of it.

"I want us to know our pattern and know when to use the ball so we can harm our opponents and see how we can contain pressure," Byekwaso added.

"We finally want to see if these players are ready to take us where we want to be with the likes of Morocco, Cameroon and Tunisia because they have given us hard times."

In Afcon, the Hippos are in Group A alongside hosts Mauritania, Mozambique, and Cameroon.

Provisional Uganda U20 Afcon squad

Goalkeepers: Komakech Jack (Ascent SA), Oyo Delton (Busoga United FC), Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala (SC Villa).

Defenders: Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Semakula Kenneth (Busoga United FC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC) Kafumbe Joseph (KCCA FC), Begisa James Penz (UPDF FC), Baligeya Simon (Kibuli SS), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers SC)

Midfielders: Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC) Sserwadda Steven (KCCA FC), Eyamu Ivan (Mbarara City FC), Kawooya Andrew (KCCA FC), Asaba Ivan (Vipers SC), Ssekajja Davis (Bright Stars FC), Wabyoona Faisal (Big Talent SA).

Forwards: Bogere Ivan (Proline FC), Ssenyonjo Samuel (KCCA FC), Kakooza Derrick (Police FC), Basangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Bukenya Joseph Kizza (KCCA FC), Ssali Alpha Thierry (Proline FC).