U17 World Cup: Uganda set date with Cameroon after eliminating Tanzania

The women’s national team will now face the young Indomitable Lionesses, who hammered Sao Tome and Principe to qualify

While Uganda eliminated Tanzania 6-2 on aggregate, Cameroon booked their place to face the East African nation after they hammered Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in their return leg in Yaounde to progress 10-0 winners on aggregate.

Uganda coach Ayub Khalifah has praised his girls for doing a fantastic job against Tanzania and has asked them to prepare well for the showdown against the young Indomitable Lionesses.

“I told the girls we had to use every opportunity we got and the second half was wonderful,” Khalifah is quoted by Daily Monitor after the huge win against Tanzania in Kampala.

“We had played 13 internationals before the game in Dar and we had not lost. So I told them what happened in Dar was the first half and we can correct it in the second half at home and we did exactly that.

“We must now shift our focus to the clash against [Cameroon], I want to make sure we get the tapes of Cameroon and study how they play, I know our federation will help us to secure the tapes because we want to be ready for the clash and my girls will continue to train hard.”

The first leg between Uganda and Cameroon will be played on May 1 in Kampala before the return leg in Yaounde on May 15.

The Women’s U17 World Cup will be staged in from November 2 to 21.