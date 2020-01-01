U17 World Cup: Tanzania will strive to protect advantage against Uganda - Shime

The women’s coach promises the fans they will protect their lead and search for goals as they aim to advance in the qualifiers

U17 coach Bakari Shime has stated they are in Kampala to protect their first-leg advantage and advance to the next stage of the World Cup qualifying matches.

Tanzania head into the game with a 2-1 lead registered in the first leg clash played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam about two weeks ago.

The team arrived safely in Kampala on Friday, with players and technical bench brimming with the confidence they will come out victorious against the hosts on Saturday and sail through to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Speaking before the team left for Kampala, coach Shime predicted a tough encounter but remained confident his players will leave after days of tough drills.

“We work very hard to protect our lead but at the same time look to extend the margin and make the mountain high for them to climb,” Shime is quoted by Daily News.

“ is among the best teams in our zone but we are well prepared. All our players are healthy and fine for Saturday's [today] game. We have been training hard since our first leg game with an expectation to win away.

“It will not be an easy game for us; it will surely be tough as our opponents are quite good. We played against them several times and this means we know each other quite well.”

Tanzania skipper Irene Kisisa said they will go for a win based on the kind of drills they have undergone.

“There is nothing better than to write our names in the history books by helping our team to qualify for the World Cup for the first time and with this in mind, we will fight our lungs out on Saturday,” said Irene.

“I am humbled to be part of the squad called to serve my nation. We have trained well to face our opponent and ready for the game. We are aware of how good our opponents are but we are better than them,” stated another player Rahabu Joshua.

To support the national team, the Tanzania Football Foundation (TFF) arranged transport for fans to Uganda.

“We trust our girls that they are going to make us proud, to support them we have sent women football fans to Uganda by bus so that they can join all Tanzanians living in Uganda in cheering the team,” said the TFF General Secretary, Kidao Wilfred.

“We know how big the game will be and that is why we have fully gathered our strength to ensure our girls return home with a win.”

In the first leg contest, Aisha Masaka scored a brace while Fauzia Najjemba scored the only goal for Uganda.

won 4-0 over Sao Tome in the first leg and made a positive start to their qualification campaign. The aggregate winner will advance to the last stage of the Fifa Women's World Cup qualification and will face the winner of the match between Cameroon and Sao Tome.

The Women’s World Cup U17 will be staged in from November 2 to 21 this year.