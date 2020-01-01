U17 World Cup: Tanzania will not underrate Burundi despite advantage – Meshack

The national women’s team player refuses to admit they have qualified for the next stage and vows not to underrate their rivals

U17 player Joyce Meshack has stated they will not underrate Burundi as they face off in the return leg of the Fifa Women's World Cup qualifiers in Bujumbura.

They arrived in Bujumbura, Burundi from Dar es Salaam on Thursday with a contingent of 25 players and officials, carrying a 5-1 advantage from the first leg played at home.

It is a win which many people feel Burundi will not be able to overturn but Meshack has maintained the game is not over yet and they will not underrate their opponents.

“We don’t want to underrate our opponents; they are good and playing at home will give them much boost but a win will be mandatory for us. We are all ready to face our opponents with total confidence,” Meshack is quoted by Daily News.

“The most important thing for us is to be well prepared and play to win without giving them chances to score against us.”

On his part, Tanzania coach Bakari Shime admitted they had good training at home and they were able to look at the mistakes of the first leg and he expects his team to avoid them to ensure a win in an away game.

“We will play to win in Burundi to have a good chance of progressing further in the competition. Our target now is to do well in all our games as a guarantee to take us deeper in the qualifiers."

Article continues below

In the first leg, Tanzania played an attractive game, winning possession in the midfield. Aisha Masaka scored three goals; The other two goals were netted by Joyce Meshack and Protasia Mbunda.

Burundi's consolation goal was netted by Lydia Karenzo. Her teammate Rahabu Mfunya said they will respect Burundi.

The winner on aggregate between Tanzania and Burundi will face either or Ethiopia in the next qualifying stage.