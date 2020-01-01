U17 World Cup: Tanzania lodges appeal, claims Uganda fielded over-age players

The Tanzania officials have lodged official complaint with concerned authorities after they were bundled out of the qualifiers

women's U17 team have accused rivals of fielding over-age players during their World Cup U17 qualifying match played in Kampala on Saturday.

Uganda took advantage of the home venue to beat the visitors 5-0 and turn the tables against a side who headed into the game with a 2-1 win advantage registered in the first leg clash at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam two weeks ago.

They progress to the next round was secured following a five-star performance thanks to goals from Margaret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba, Grace Aluka and a brace from captain Juliet Nalukenge.

However, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Technical Director, Oscar Mirambo, said after the match they have already reported the matter to the relevant authorities with regards to allegedly Uganda fielding ineligible players.

“It is unfathomed for a player to be in the U-17 team since 2007 to 2020…they will have to prove at what age those players were initially selected to feature in the team,” Mirambo is quoted by Daily News.

Tanzania coach Bakari Shime also complained Uganda had fielded five overage players. He said the five players were not included in the team during the first leg.

“We have lost the game but our opponents have definitely not been honest enough… they chose to field over-aged players,” Shime lamented.

Uganda will now meet the winner between and Sao Tome.

Cameroon won 4-0 over Sao Tome in the first leg. The Women’s U17 World Cup will be staged in from November 2 to 21.