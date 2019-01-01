U17 World Cup: Senegal are not lacking in ambition, says Malick Daf

The Terranga Cubs are debutants in the championship; however, their handler has expressed his team’s drive to put up a good showing

Coach Malick Daf has disclosed that are not lacking in ambition as they prepare for the 2019 U17 Fifa World Cup.

The west Africans qualified for their maiden cadet World Cup following Guinea’s disqualification over fielding overage players at the U17 .

They join , Angola and as Africa’s flagbearers in the competition billed for .

Ahead of Sunday’s opener against USA in Cariacica, Daf revealed that the Terranga Cubs have prepared well and are ready for the best teams.

“This is a major event. We’ve put in a lot of hard work to get to where we are now,” Daf told Fifa website.

“It was a long and difficult road, but we managed to qualify, and we can’t hide what a pleasure it is to be here.

“We’ve come to Brazil with our feet on the ground, but we’re not lacking in ambition either.

“We’re getting ready to face some of the best teams at the tournament, and we’ll try to play our cards right so that we can put in some solid performances.”

After their tie with the Americans, Senegal try and the for size in their bid to qualify from Group D.