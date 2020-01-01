U17 World Cup qualifiers: Uganda's Khalifa summons 25 players for Tanzania qualifier

The Crested Cranes will face their arch-rivals away on March 1 before hosting them a fortnight later again

Shamira Nalugya and Grace Aluka from Kawempe Muslim Ladies have been included in 's U17 National Women's team ahead of the U17 World Cup qualifier against .

Uganda Martyrs duo of Latifa Nakasi and Brenda Munyana have also been included by head coach Ayub Khalifa. Munyana has been recalled after his stellar form in the league where he has scored four goals so far.

The Junior Crested Cranes are expected to start their residential training on Friday before the first leg tie which is expected to be played in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania will host Uganda on March 1 before the return leg which will be played at The StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo two weeks later.

The winner between the two East African rivals will face in the next and final phase of qualifiers and the side which will eventually emerge victorious will book a slot to represent Africa this year in .

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nanyenda, Zulaika Nyamita, Joan Namusisi

Defenders: Gillian Akandinda, Gloria Namugerwa, Stella Musubika, Patricia Akiror, Sumayah Komuntale, Samali Nacakwa, Bira Nadunga, Grace Aluka,

Midfielders: Kevin Nakachwa, Maureen Nangozi, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, Shamirah Nalugya, Eva Nagayi ,Sumayah Kyomuhendo, Zaina Nandede, Hadijah Nandago,

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge, Margret Kunuhira, Fauzia Najjemba, Brenda Munyana, Catherine Nagadya, Latifah Nakasi.