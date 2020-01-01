U17 World Cup qualifiers: Tanzania's huge advantage after demolishing Burundi

The teenage national team roared to a convincing win against the visiting side to move closer to reaching the next round

's U17 team has stepped one foot into the next round of the 2020 World Cup qualifiers after hammering Burundi 5-1 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Aisha Masaka was Tanzania’s main toast after she grabbed a hat-trick while Joyce Meshack and Protasia Mbunda scored the other two before Burundi managed a consolation courtesy of Nadine Ndayishimiye in the 69th minute.

With the victory, Burundi will need to score four goals to revive their hopes of advancing to the next round of the world-class tournament.

Burundi were forced to make two substitutions in the late stages of the first half hoping to bring back the lost rhythm in their squad as Tanzanian youth dominated in almost all departments.

At the end of the first half, gallant Tanzanian girls had seven shots on target, scoring four of them while Burundi recorded only one shot on goal.

The return leg match of the two sides will be staged in the Burundian capital, Bujumbura on Sunday, January 26, and the winners will cruise into the next round of the qualifiers.

According to Daily News, Africa is being represented by sixteen teams of which, only six will earn a ticket to feature in the eagerly awaited World Cup finals scheduled to be played in for the first time later this year.

The overall winner of the Tanzania- Burundi tie will face the winner between and Ethiopia in the second round of the qualifiers before jumping into the third round whose matches are played on a home and away basis.

Uganda won 2-0 against Ethiopia on Saturday in Kampala hence they have an advantage in the reverse tie slated for January 25 in Addis Ababa.