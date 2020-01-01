U17 World Cup: How Tanzania hammered Burundi – Shime

The national women’s coach reveals how his side managed to secure a huge win in the first leg contest

U-17 coach Bakari Shime has explained how they registered a massive 5-1 win against Burundi in the 2020 women’s World Cup qualifying match on Sunday.

Tanzania started their campaign on the front foot, mercilessly defeating Burundi in an interesting first leg clash held at the 60,000-capacity National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, with the reverse leg expected on January 25 in Burundi.

Shime has said the long-term preparations prior to the game enabled them to win with such a big margin.

“Honestly, the results we have recorded today [Sunday] are the fruits of good preparations we have had as we want to attain our objectives and is a positive start for us in this qualifying matches,” Shime is quoted by Daily News.

Shime has lauded his players for successfully implementing on the pitch all the game tactics he tasked them to do throughout the important encounter.

He also hailed the massive support from Tanzanians, who went at the venue to watch Live the game, insisting that such good gesture was an ingredient to their impressive performance.

Meanwhile, Aisha Masaka, who scored a hat-trick on the day, says she was used to scoring having scored five trebles previously.

“I am used to scoring hat-tricks and it is not a new thing for me. I am a striker and my task is to score goals,” Masaka said.

Her counterpart for Burundi, Daniella Nibhimenya, conceded they were thoroughly outplayed.

“To let them score many goals was an indication they were better than we but all is not lost as we have another second leg to play hence an opportunity to turn things around,” she said.

Also, expressing her satisfaction was the Chairman of Tanzania Women Football Association (TWFA) Amina Karuma, who said the performance revealed the team is very competitive.