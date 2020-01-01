India U17 team camp likely to be in Jharkhand from October 15

The Indian FA has selected Jharkhand as the venue to conduct camp for the Indian team ahead of the 2021 U17 Women's World Cup...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) is all set to host the U17 women's team camp ahead of the 2021 U-17 Women's World Cup in Jharkhand from October 15.

The Indian FA had shortlisted Goa and Jharkhand as two possible venues for the training camp and were planning to conduct it by the end of August but due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the plans had to be postponed.

Later it was decided that the camp would start by October first week but the FA has now decided to further postpone it by another two weeks.

"We were planning to start the U-17 World Cup camp in the first week of October but now it will be done by 15th October," AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das told PTI.

The U17 World Cup was initially supposed to be held in November 2020 in India but due to the ongoing pandemic, FIFA came up with a revised schedule and the tournament being postponed to February 2021. The World Cup will not happen between February 17 to March 7 in six venues in India.

This is the seventh edition of the competition and the first to be hosted by India. A total of 16 nations will take part in the global event.

Other than hosts India, five teams have already booked their places in the final round. , and have qualified from the UEFA zone while and North Korea will be joining from the AFC zone. New Zealand will be the sole representative from the OFC Zone.