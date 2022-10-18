U17 Women's World Cup: Tanzania hold Canada to set up Colombia quarter-final

Tanzania played out a 1-1 draw with Canada to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2022 Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Serengeti girls conceded first

Garnered four points from three games

Qualify for last four as runners-up

WHAT HAPPENED? Lifted by their 2-1 shock win over France, the Africans squared up against the Canadians inside DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – needing a draw to qualify for the last eight. Nonetheless, they were on the back foot in the 14th minute after Amanda Allen put Rhian Wilkinson’s Reds ahead from the penalty mark. In the 35th minute, Veronica Mapunda levelled matters for the Tanzanians. Despite an improved performance from both countries in the second half, the low-scoring affair ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having lost their first fixture against Japan, the Serengeti girls have bounced back to win one and draw one of their remaining two group matches to reach the knockout phase of the global football showpiece taking place in India.

ALL EYES ON: Mapunda was a delight to watch as she caused a lot of problems for the Canadians. She was unlucky not to have scored two more goals in the second half.

DID YOU KNOW? Tanzania are taking part in the finals for the first time since the maiden edition of the U17 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

WHAT NEXT FOR TANZANIA? The East & Central African country would be hoping to progress to the semi-finals when they square up against Group C winners, Colombia on October 22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao.