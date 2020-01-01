U-17 World Cup: Tanzania will use home advantage to beat Burundi – Shime

The women's team coach remains optimistic they will get a good result at home when they host the first leg on January 12

coach Bakari Shime has stated his side will use the advantage of playing at home to beat Burundi in the Fifa U-17 World Cup qualifying match set for Dar es Salaam on January 12.

The first leg will be played at the National Stadium where Shime expects to use the game to their advantage to secure passage to the next stage and qualify for the Fifa women's U-17 finals.

The Fifa women's U-17 finals will be staged in from November 2 to 21 and will involve 16 teams.

“We are thankful to God all players are well drilled and in a good form,” Shime is quoted by Daily News. “Everything is in place against Burundi as playing in the Fifa World Cup is very vital.

“We expect to take advantage of the home ground and score as many goals as possible before heading to an away game.”

Shime has thanked the Tanzania Football Foundation (TFF) for allowing them to use the National Stadium for preparations before the kick-off as the players have never got a chance to use the pitch.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Alliance Girls have intensified their race for Women’s 2019/2020 title with a stellar performance.

The Mwanza-based side have bagged 19 points after winning six games and drawing once, with Ruvuma Queens.

They have netted 15 goals while conceding only one goal. Simba Queens are second ahead of the third-placed JKT Queens who have stamped 13 points.