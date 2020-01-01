U-17 World Cup: Tanzania will not underrate Burundi in qualifier – Shime

The women’s coach insists they will approach the first leg battle set for Dar es Salaam with caution

U-17 women coach Bakari Shime has maintained they will not underrate Burundi when the two sides face off in a 2020 Fifa World Cup qualifying match on Sunday.

The two teams meet in the first leg qualifiers at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam as each side eye to earn a slot in this year’s World Cup contest to be staged in from November 2 to 21.

Speaking on Thursday, Shime said they will approach the game seriously without underrating Burundi, describing them as a tough opponent to play against.

“We have had a long term preparation leading to this match and just recently, the team returned from where we took part in a special competition and this is a good platform to put in practice what we learnt there,” Shime is quoted by Daily News.

He added to prove how Burundi are tactically sound, since they are the ones who prevented Tanzania from clinching the Cecafa Women's title in last year after coming from behind to claim a 3-3 draw.

“Our focus now should be on how to defeat them (Burundi) to stand a chance of playing in the World Cup finals hence it will be a battle between two teams which know each other well as we have met before in various competitions,” Shime continued.

He, however, said football sometimes has painful results as you do not really get what you want but was sure, based on the level of preparations done so far, they will fight to win the encounter.

Moreover, Shime urged fans to turn up in their numbers to rally behind their team from the start to the last whistle.

“Indeed, supporters play a big role in helping a team to emerge winners during games. As such, let me use this platform to call for a big turnout of people so that together, we should sail to the next phase of the competition," he added.

A total of 16 teams qualify for the final tournament. In addition to who qualifies automatically as host, 15 other teams qualify from six separate continental competitions.