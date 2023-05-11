No Tyler Adams to save Leeds' season as Sam Allardyce expects USMNT star to remain out for final stretch

Leeds boss Sam Allardyce says that he isn't expecting to have Tyler Adams back this season as the American remains sidelined with an injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? Adams suffered a hamstring injury in March, with the U.S. men's national team star always facing an uphill battle when it came to recovering in time to play again this season. Allardyce confirmed as much ahead of his second game in charge of the club, saying that Adams remains out and is expected to miss out on the last three games of the campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if there was any possibility of Adams featuring this season, Allardyce responded: "No, not that I believe. Sadly."

Allardyce also confirmed three other absences for Leeds' upcoming match against Newcastle: Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Luis Sinisterra.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds face an uphill battle as Allardyce will look to steer them towards safety in the Premier League. Hired prior to last week's loss to Manchester City, Allardyce's Leeds sit 19th in the Premier League, two points behind 17th-place Everton for that final spot outside of the relegation zone.

The loss of Adams has proven to be a significant blow, with Leeds' form having suffered since the U.S. men's national team star was sidelined in March.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds face Newcastle at Elland Road on Saturday before finishing their season with matches against West Ham and Tottenham in the coming weeks.

