Tyler Adams removed from USMNT squad after suffering hamstring injury in Leeds training

Tyler Adams will miss U.S. men's national team's Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador due to a hamstring injury, Leeds announced.

Adams out with hamstring injury

Set to remain in Leeds during break

USMNT to face Grenada and El Salvador

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder suffered the injury in training this week, Leeds confirmed. The injury will prevent him from joining up with the USMNT for the international break. Adams will instead remain in Leeds for further assessment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury leaves the USMNT without its captain, although it shouldn't need him too much against its Nations League opponents. The U.S. will be heavy favorites in both games as it looks to advance to the next round in June.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The U.S. will visit Grenada on March 24 before taking on El Salvador three days later in Orlando. As things stand, the USMNT sits second in the group, one point behind El Salvador, having played one fewer match.