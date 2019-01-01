Two men arrested after security scare outside Arsenal star Ozil's house

The Gunners midfielder has not travelled with the squad for Sunday's game at Newcastle United following the incident outside his home

Two men were arrested outside Mesut Ozil’s house this week in the latest security scare for the star.

The Gunners announced on Friday that both Ozil and Sead Kolasinac would not be part of Unai Emery’s squad for Sunday’s Premier League opener at Newcastle following "further security incidents" which were being investigated by police.

Arsenal’s statement came two weeks after Ozil and Kolasinac were the victims of an attempted armed robbery outside the latter’s house, which ended up with both being chased through the streets in Ozil's car by a gang on mopeds.

Neither player was harmed in the incident after they took shelter in a restaurant and, after being given some time off by Arsenal, they both travelled to and featured in last Sunday’s friendly against .

They then started the week training as usual at London Colney and were expected to be included in the travelling squad for Sunday’s Newcastle game, until Arsenal revealed neither would not take part.

A statement released on Friday evening said: "Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police.

"The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives. We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support.

"We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible."

The Metropolitan Police also released a statement saying they were in contact with Arsenal, but no further details were given about what had gone on.

Both players were understood to be safe and unharmed, but it is believed there had been different incidents at different times on Wednesday and Thursday which led to the decision to withdraw both from the weekend's squad.

And Goal has now learnt that one of those incidents saw two men arrested late on Thursday night outside Ozil’s house.

Police were called after an incident between the men and private security staff at the house, with the individuals then being taken to a police station where they were charged under Section 4a of the Public Order Act.

Both will now appear in court next month.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "Two men have been charged under Section 4a of the Public Order Act following an incident in Camden on Thursday, 8 August.

"Ferhat Ercan, 27, of Highgate, and Salaman Ekinci, 27, of , were charged on August 9 following the incident and are due to appear at Highbury Corner magistrates’ court on 6 September."

As reported by Goal on Friday, Ozil remains determined to stay with the north London club despite reported interest from MLS side D.C. United.