'Two defeats not good for a coach of my stature' - Yanga SC's Eymael

The experienced tactician is yet to pick up a positive result since he took the reins at the Wananchi team earlier this month

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael has said two losses for a renowned tactician like himself is not a good start at any club.

Eymael, who has not managed a single win since his appointment to succeed Mwinyi Zahera, has explained how he plans to pick up points from their match against Singida United in a Vodacom (VPL) showdown on Wednesday.

“For a coach of my stature, two straight losses are surely something that worries me. It is completely putting me in a very difficult situation but we have prepared to fight and win this match in any way possible,” Eymael told Mwanaspoti.

“I have been closely following how our opponents play especially on how they build up play using central defenders. I have also keenly analysed how they attack but my worry is the state of Leta Stadium is not as good as that of Uhuru National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“But that is not an excuse as we will fight for a win for sure.”

The former AFC and Rayon Sports coach further stated how his job at the club is not easy and how he has worked to help Yanga's striking department to improve.

“This match [against Singida United] gives me a wider picture of how my job at Yanga looks like and it means we have to fight and start winning especially given how my team has grown steadfastly,” he added.

“I still have a worry with our striking department and the wingers also have shown some weaknesses especially in our last match against Azam FC. But I believe we have worked on those issues and are prepared to win the next matches which are our main target.”

On his part, Singida United coach Ramadhan Nsanzurwimo hopes to exploit home advantage and hand Yanga a third loss under Eymael.

“We are happy to play at home and we have players who can help us win the match so we surely have no reason not to pick the three points,” Nsanzurwimo said.

Finally, Yanga's secretary-general David Ruhago revealed his displeasure with the last-minute change of the match venue. The game was expected to be staged at Sheik Amri Abeid Stadium before it was moved to Leta Stadium in Singida.

“We are not happy with the late change of the venue. Anytime there is such sudden changes to match programmes we ask Football Federation [TFF] and VPL Board to reply to our letters seeking explanation immediately,” Ruhago said.

Singida United have recorded just two wins in the season while Yanga are desperate to rise from their losses to Kagera Sugar and Azam, adding to the importance of the tie.