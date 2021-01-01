‘I do not regret staying in Cairo’ – Twitter reacts as Simba SC vs Yanga SC derby postponed

The Kariakoo derby was called off after the Jangwani giants refused to follow a directive from TFF to change the kick-off time

The postponement of the eagerly awaited Simba SC versus Yanga SC Kariakoo derby on Saturday has been received with mixed reactions, with many fans blaming the Tanzania Football Federation for the mess.

The derby at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium was called off after Yanga refused to honour the game, citing impromptu changes to kick-off time as their reason.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played from 17:00 but was pushed forward by two hours by the Tanzania Football Federation.

The federation stated the change was made because of a rescheduling programme from the Ministry of Sports and the relevant authorities.

However, the changes did not go down well with the Jangwani giants, who immediately issued a statement saying they will not honour the fixture by stating: “The Yanga management is disappointed with the pushing forward of the game against Simba from 5 pm to 7 pm.

“The changes are against the rules; article 15 (10) of the rules governing the game in the country states 'any changes regarding the kick-off should be communicated to both teams 24 hours earlier.

Article continues below

“Yanga management will not agree on the kick-off time communicated and will honour the initial time, 5 pm. The management has further challenged the TFF to run the league in accordance with the set rules and guidelines.”

The postponement has irked numerous fans who had purchased their tickets and had already accessed the match venue waiting for the fixture and below is how they reacted on Twitter.

Football is mainly played for the fans. What happened today misses the slightest rules of respect for the fans of both Simba and Yanga who attended in Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.I had hoped to be in Dar today,but because of this chaos, I do not regret staying in Cairo!#KariakooDerby — Muhammad El Shazly (@ElShazlyMhd) May 8, 2021

The much anticipated Dar Derby has been cancelled #SimbaVsYanga pic.twitter.com/xdMRD7IMEy — Austin Oduor Otieno (@austinoduor24) May 8, 2021

Simba vs Yanga...The Missing Derby.



The eagerly awaited derby against traditional rivals Simba and Yanga failed to take place yesterday evening even after a late communication from Tanzania Football Federation about change in Start Time. pic.twitter.com/zcmKsPWWLt — MwanzoTV (@MwanzoTv) May 9, 2021

Simba vs Yanga match postponement calls for resignation of the minister for sports. — Allen Rugambwa (@RugambwaAllen) May 8, 2021

They changed Simba vs Yanga kickoff time now they have postponed the match. What is happening? — Dextrous. (@mainneli_) May 8, 2021

TAARIFA: Mchezo wa Simba vs Yanga [mchezo namba 208] umeahirishwa, taarifa zaidi itatolewa baadaye. pic.twitter.com/oqBIL4gAFn — mkalla mwambodze (@MkallaMwambodze) May 8, 2021

Yanga Vs Simba



Kwa hili nasimama na Team Ya Wananchi yaani, na wakigoma kucheza saa 11, saa moja gomeni Wananchi



TFF wanaleta utoto na ujinga hapa, iwake yaani🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DSzI8HLZjc — MARLEY🇹🇿 (@funjojr) May 8, 2021

And just like that Dar Derby aborts as a direct consequence of government interference. Yanga won't heed illegal change of kickoff time and have fled Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Simba as expected are branding them cowards, what next? pic.twitter.com/dc6EkbUIIR — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) May 8, 2021

The #KariakooDerby has officially been called off. Yanga showed up on time as per initial scheduled kick off time of 17:00 but Simba were no were to be seen@salimosaid @LotfiWada @MickyJnr__ @Africansoccerup @MichaelMwebe pic.twitter.com/Av1WH85EJY — Lucas Shemu (@LucasShemu) May 8, 2021

I’m a Simba fan. I salute Yanga for this. Respect ✊ https://t.co/LF5A0s4SIS — Liberatus Mwang'ombe (@Liberatus80) May 8, 2021

Yanga were right, match preparation begins way too early ahead of match day and changes ought to be communicated in very good time both for physical and psychological reasons . #DarDerby — Cebe Pavlov (@AmThePaul) May 8, 2021

The Kariokoo derby was slated for 5pm E.A.T then about 2 hours to match time TFF pushed it to 7pm Young Africans or just Yanga promised to avail their team at 5pm and they are now at the Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam ready for the match 🤣 . — Cebe Pavlov (@AmThePaul) May 8, 2021

The most anticipated Dar es Salaam Derby has been called off as Young Africans SC failed to heed to government call to change the kick-off time.

Yanga SC management has called Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to abide by the rules. pic.twitter.com/BLSXLio01v — African Sports Today (@africasportoday) May 8, 2021