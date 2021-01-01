Ligi kuu Bara

‘I do not regret staying in Cairo’ – Twitter reacts as Simba SC vs Yanga SC derby postponed

The Kariakoo derby was called off after the Jangwani giants refused to follow a directive from TFF to change the kick-off time

The postponement of the eagerly awaited Simba SC versus Yanga SC Kariakoo derby on Saturday has been received with mixed reactions, with many fans blaming the Tanzania Football Federation for the mess.

The derby at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium was called off after Yanga refused to honour the game, citing impromptu changes to kick-off time as their reason.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played from 17:00 but was pushed forward by two hours by the Tanzania Football Federation.

The federation stated the change was made because of a rescheduling programme from the Ministry of Sports and the relevant authorities.

However, the changes did not go down well with the Jangwani giants, who immediately issued a statement saying they will not honour the fixture by stating: “The Yanga management is disappointed with the pushing forward of the game against Simba from 5 pm to 7 pm.

“The changes are against the rules; article 15 (10) of the rules governing the game in the country states 'any changes regarding the kick-off should be communicated to both teams 24 hours earlier.

“Yanga management will not agree on the kick-off time communicated and will honour the initial time, 5 pm. The management has further challenged the TFF to run the league in accordance with the set rules and guidelines.”

The postponement has irked numerous fans who had purchased their tickets and had already accessed the match venue waiting for the fixture and below is how they reacted on Twitter.

